Truck-rail overpass collision leads to charges

Surrey man to appear on counts of dangerous driving, mischief

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with a collision between a crane truck and a CP Rail overpass in Coquitlam.

Robert Thomas Bateman, 64, was charged Wednesday with one count of dangerous driving and one count of mischief as a result of an Aug. 18 incident in which a flatbed truck with a crane on the back collided with the overpass, on Lougheed Highway just south of Barnet Highway.

The collision resulted in a hole in the overpass and full and partial closures of Lougheed Highway through the afternoon rush hour.

Bateman is due to appear in court on Nov. 20.