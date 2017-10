Truck fire has Highway 17 down to one lane each way

Emergency crews are on scene dealing with a truck fire on Highway 17 west of 80th Street.

Traffic has reopened in both directions but is down to one lane in each direction. Expect delays.

One lane W/B no open please use care when passing first responders at scene @deltapolice pic.twitter.com/DagoOpoD7L — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) October 23, 2017

DFD Fire dealing with a truck fire W/B Hwy 17 expect minor delays @deltapolice pic.twitter.com/xJwFNp4YVo — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) October 23, 2017



