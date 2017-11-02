Truck crash snarls traffic on Langley’s 200th Street

One person was taken to hospital.

A truck flipped and landed in a ditch in the 6900 block of 200th Street in Langley just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The vehicle somehow bounced over the sidewalk before sliding off the road and down a slight grassy bank.

Langley Township firefighters responded to the crash, and removed one occupant from the vehicle, said assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

The driver was transported to hospital by amublance.

Although the truck was just off the northbound lane, the truck was facing south when it came to rest.

The crash and emergency response blocked one of the northbound lanes of 200th Street.