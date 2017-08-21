Traveller detained on California warrant

A Seattle man wanted in California for “possession of material depicting a person under 14” was nabbed at the Pacific Highway border crossing Sunday.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the South Surrey port detained a 36-year-old Seattle man after a database name check revealed a warrant issued by Mountain View Police Department in Santa Clara County.

The southbound traveller was transported to the Whatcom County Jail by Washington State Patrol pending extradition to California.

Area port Director Kenneth L. Williams described interception of wanted individuals as “vital to protecting our communities and those within them.”

“Protecting children from dangerous individuals remains one of our top priorities,” Williams said in the release.