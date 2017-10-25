B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth (Black Press)

Traffic tickets to go electronic in B.C.

Hand-written notices to be replaced with roadside e-tickets

Drivers in B.C. are issued nearly half a million traffic tickets each year for speeding, driving with burned-out headlights and other offences under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, and those dreaded blue hand-written carbon copies are on the way out.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has introduced amendments to the Offence Act and Motor Vehicle Act to allow electronic entry of information and get rid of duplication in processing.

“When a police officer hand-writes a violation ticket on the side of the road, the ticket information is then entered five separate times in separate systems, and the ticket must be physically transferred between police agencies, ICBC and the provincial court,” Farnworth told the legislature.

“Each time ticket information is entered in the system it presents an opportunity for errors that may result in that ticket being cancelled. The proposed amendments will allow for a new e-ticketing process that is more efficient, reduces cancellations due to error, one that maintains the secure capture and transfer of traffic ticket information – in other words, moving us into the 21st century.”

The bill Farnworth introduced is expected to be passed into law by the end of November.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research
Next story
Two South Surrey clothing stores broken into

Just Posted

Two South Surrey clothing stores broken into

Police asking for witnesses, surveillance video

Surrey council to vote on Hawthorne Park’s fate Nov. 6

Vote is on controversial plan to run road through park in the north end of the city.

Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA seeks lifetime ban on owning animals for Stuart Alexander Blackie

Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Talk about pot: Surrey business event to spark discussion about legalized marijuana

Board of trade’s Surrey Hot Topic series continues on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Step inside a glassblower’s world

Surrey civic treasure award winner Robert Parkes shows the Now-Leader his glassblowing studio

Langley police identify woman’s body found in dumpster

The investigation into the 34-year-old woman’s death continues

Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Growing up next door to the pink house

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

Most Read