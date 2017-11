He’s here for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office in Whalley

SURREY — Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in North Surrey this morning for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office in Whalley.

“Attendees can ask questions or provide comments on what Surrey needs to thrive economically,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board of trade.

The Now-Leader will be there, reporting from the scene.

Watch for a live video at around 11:30 a.m.



