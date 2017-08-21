UPDATE: Taxpayers’ group not happy with TransLink salaries

TransLink’s CEO is making less these days, but a taxpayers’ group is still not happy with executive pay at the public transit agency.

The 2016 release of data, posted online in July, says CEO Kevin Desmond took home $317,600 in total compensation, down from former CEO Ian Jarvis’ $463,463. In comparison, BC Transit CEO Manuel Achadinha received $354,707 last year.

“It’s not like it’s coming from some private font of funds,” said B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims. “If you’re riding SkyTrain, if you’re taking the bus, if you’re filling up your car with fuel, if you’re paying even bridge tolls or property taxes, all of those monies pool into helping to pay for things like TransLink salaries.”

Desmond was the only executive to take a pay cut. Last year’s top earner, chief financial officer Cathy McLay, earned an extra $16,000 for a total compensation of $375,103.

“That is $30,000 more than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Sims said of McLay’s pay. “If the minister of transportation for B.C. … makes $158,000, the CEO of TransLink makes double that, that’s a lot of money. And I think that ratepayers would say that’s a lot of money too.”

President and general manager of B.C. Rapid Transit Company Vivienne King received $286,278 (up from $292,574), while Coast Mountain Bus Company president and general manager Haydn Acheson got $288,877, down from former president Doug Kelsey’s $308,069.

Former Vancouver Police deputy chief Doug LePard rounded out the list significantly below the others, at $157,065 in his new role as Transit Police’s top cop.

