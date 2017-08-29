For years, shootings frustrate police, anger politicians and scare residents

At this time of writing, Surrey has had 32 “shots-fired” incidents so far this year.

One month ago, Surrey RCMP took the unusual step of releasing the names and pictures of five men who have been the targets of shootings in the city and cautioned the public they would be in danger if they associated them.

Since then, police say no tips have come in related to the five men, and to their knowledge, they have not been shot at again.

“But we believe the risk is still there, given they were targeted before,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann told the Now-Leader.

Scroll to the end of this story for a timeline of Surrey’s shootings.

Police are frustrated, said Schumann, and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have, no matter how small a detail may seem.

“The frustration is that it’s more difficult to solve crimes with lack of information period,” explained Schumann. “So when we don’t have any tips coming from the public, when we don’t have victims that are co-operating with us, and we know that somebody out there knows something, when we’re not getting that information to help, and can’t get bad guys behind bar, it’s frustrating.”

Schumann said there are a couple of reasons why people may not be providing police with information.

“Anonymity may be an issue, and I’d strongly recommend using a service like Crime Stoppers,” he said, which can be done by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting crimestoppers.bc.ca.

“The second reason, is people have information and not believe that it’s significant in any may and maybe on the surface it doesn’t appear significant. But it could be the piece that turns the case for investigators.”

Below is a timeline of Surrey shooting mayhem, and what has been done about it, dating back to 2014.