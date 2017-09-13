Three injured by Aldergrove fire

The fire broke out in a townhouse unit downtown.

A fire overnight sent three people to hospital. (Langley Township Fire Department)

A townhouse fire in Aldergrove overnight sent three people to hospital, according to Langley Township firefighters.

An explosion rocked the townhouse complex in the 27000 block of 31A Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferugson.

Two people suffered burns and one smoke inhalation, said Ferguson.

“Everyone was acounted for early on with the help of the RCMP and ambulance [crews],” Ferguson said. Firefighters are confident no one was killed.

Several cats were also successfully rescued from the fire.

Three units were seriously damaged by the fire. It took at least five crews, including full-time and on-call crews, to put out the blaze.

The fire is considered suspicious and the RCMP is now investigating, said Ferguson. He couldn’t comment further on the possible cause.

