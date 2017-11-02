Theft from vehicle up 16 per cent in Cloverdale

Break and enters are down 14 per cent so far this year in Cloverdale, according to the latest crime statistics released by the Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Rick Kupchuk/contributor)

While the rest of the city has seen a decrease in theft from vehicles, Cloverdale is seeing an increase.

According to the latest Surrey RCMP crime statistics, the Cloverdale-Port Kells district has seen a 16 per cent increase in theft from vehicles so far this year, going from 936 vehicle break-ins in 2016 to 1,087 in 2017.

Although this is the second smallest number of thefts from vehicles in Surrey — the smallest is in South Surrey, with 897 thefts — Cloverdale-Port Kells is the only district that has seen an increase from 2016 to 2017. Other districts in Surrey have seen between a nine to 30 per cent decrease in theft from vehicles.

Cloverdale was also the only district to see increases in shoplifting (50 per cent increase) and mischief (six per cent increase) compared to last year. It was the only district to see an overall increase in violent crime (eight per cent) and property crimes (four per cent).



