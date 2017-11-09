Councillor Vera LeFranc beams outside Surrey’s winter shelter in 2015, before it opened. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey extends Whalley shelter’s lease

On Monday night, Surrey council voted to extend the temporary shelter’s lease to 2020

WHALLEY — Surrey council has extended the lease for Whalley’s temporary Boulevard Shelter to May 31, 2020.

The site, at 10677 Whalley Boulevard in an old Dell Beer and Wine store, opened as a winter shelter in December, 2015.

That was after Surrey went without a winter shelter for two years.

“It’s very exciting,” Councilor Vera LeFranc said at the time. “It’s really great news … . Winter shelters save lives.”

It was later decided the Boulevard Shelter would operate year round.

See more: Surrey looks to make winter shelter operational all year

See more: ‘Miracles’ are happening inside Surrey’s new winter shelter

The 6,700-square-foot building was renovated before opening, and has operated as a shelter ever since.

In February of this year, council approved an extension for the temporary shelter, through to May 31, 2018.

On Monday night, city council voted to extend it once again, to 2020.

As BC Housing covers operating costs of the operation, the city will now apply for operational funding for the same period of time.

The 2017 Metro Vancouver Homeless count found 602 homeless people in Surrey, which is a 49 per cent increase from the last count in 2014.

Of the hundreds counted in Surrey, 114 were seniors.

While the city has extreme weather shelters, they’re only open at night, meaning the homeless have to leave and spend their whole day outside.

See more: Count finds 49 per cent more homeless people in Surrey

See also: Extreme weather shelters in Surrey open early

Surrey and White Rock extreme weather shelters were called to open early this month.

While the emergency program officially runs from Nov. 1 to March 31, emergency shelter beds opened for four nights during a rainy storm in late October.

All told, there are 60 extreme weather spots available this year, called to open when temperatues dip low or extended rainfall. They are in addition to the city’s permanent shelters.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Multi-family units on the rise in Surrey
Next story
September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Just Posted

Temporary Whalley shelter’s lease extended

On Monday night, Surrey council voted to extend shelter’s lease to 2020

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

Parkland in Surrey grows in 2016, as does number of trees cut down

Overall parkland grew by eight hectares, while almost 10,000 trees cut down

Delta City Manager George Harvie to retire in May

The top administrator has been working for Delta since 2002

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

VIDEO: Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

September records lowest number of overdoses in 2017: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Man accused in Delta elder abuse case to appear in court today

The 33-year-old man allegedly stole more than $300,000 from a Delta senior

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

White nationalist flyer spotted in Burnaby

Police say it’s not the first time these kinds of notices have been seen in the city

Most Read