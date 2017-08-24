Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg

B.C. boy experienced “incredibly sharp pain” after an egg was thrown from a car

The North Vancouver street where a teen boy was hit in the eye by an egg. (Google Maps)

A North Vancouver teen might never see the same again after an egg was thrown at him.

A 13-year-old boy was walking home along Highland Boulevard, near Canyon Heights Elementary School on monday night, police said, when a black Honda CRV blasting loud rap music drove by and an egg was thrown at the boy’s face.

The teen felt an “incredibly sharp pain in his right eye” as he fell to the ground,” police said.

A man driving by stopped to offer the boy help, but he was able to get up and walk home, where his family took him to the hospital.

“The injuries received from the egg breaking into the eye are very serious,” said RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong. “There is a strong possibility that the victim may have permanent eye damage as the result of someone’s reckless criminal actions.”

Anyone with any information on the assault is asked to call the North Vancouver RMCP at 604-985-1311 or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, referencing file #2107-21838.

