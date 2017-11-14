Teen arrested after stabbing, robbery at North Delta arena

15-year-old boy is to appear in Surrey youth court Tuesday

Delta Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside Sungod Arena on Nov. 7. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A 15-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at the Sungod Arena in North Delta on Nov. 7.

According to Delta Police, an 18-year-old man was robbed and stabbed by two suspects wearing balaclavas at about 8 p.m.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

The 15-year-old teen boy was taken into custody this weekend and is scheduled to appear in provincial youth court in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are recommending charges of aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.