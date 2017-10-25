Talk about pot: Surrey business event to spark discussion about legalized marijuana

SURREY — The business impact of Canada’s policy to legalize marijuana by next summer is the subject of a Surrey Board of Trade gathering on Nov. 9.

The Surrey Hot Topic series event will look at the “fundamental change to new business opportunities and workplace impacts for employers and employees.”

To be discussed are provincial responsibilities, industrial benefits, regulatory framework and “the remaining risks of this legislation.”

Panelists include Cindy Zheng (associate, McQuarrie Hunter LLP), Barinder Rasode (president and CEO, NICHE Canada), Dan Reader (president, Murray Latta Progressive Machine) and Tom Brocklehurst (director of regulatory practices, WorkSafeBC).

The Thursday-morning event will take place at Guildford Golf & Country Club (7929 152nd St., Surrey), starting at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, British Columbians have another week to have their say on the future of cannabis regulation in the province.

A consultation website on the issue closes at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, at engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation.

“B.C.’s goal is to build a provincial regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis that prioritizes the protection of young people, health and safety, locking criminals out of the industry, and keeping roads safe,” the province says. “All British Columbians have an opportunity to share their views, become a part of history and help ensure the framework best represents their interests and priorities.”

Related issues include minimum age, personal possession limits, consumption in public, drug-impaired driving, personal cultivation, distribution and retail models.

Since the launch of the public engagement period on Sept. 25, more than 30,000 B.C. residents have completed the survey and shared their feedback, according to the government.

“The legalization of non-medical cannabis will be a significant change for Canadians, and for British Columbia,” stated Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We want to hear from people throughout the province so that we can develop a regulatory framework that maximizes public health and safety and is built for British Columbians, by British Columbians.”

