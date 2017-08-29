Suspect charged in Langley farm equipment theft

Two tractors and a custom sprayer were recovered and returned.

Stolen farm equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been recovered by the Langley RCMP, and a suspect is facing charges.

Sometime overnight late June 6 or early June 7, a John Deere Tractor and custom-build Rears crop sprayer were stolen from a Langley blueberry farm.

The sprayer alone was worth more than $150,000, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On June 30, members of the Langley RCMP Street Enforcement Unit and the Abbotsford Police visited a rural Abbotsford property armed with a search warrant.

They located the tractor and sprayer, along with a second stolen tractor.

The total value of stolen property recovered was more than $200,000, said Largy.

The stolen items were returned to their owners, but the investigation continued.

On Aug. 17, a Surrey man was arrested.

Shawn Edward Rolfe, a 36-year-old from Surrey, is now facing two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while prohibited. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 28.

“This case brought victims, the business community, and police together, and success was achieved shortly after,” said Supt. Murray Power, officer in charge of the Langley RCMP. “Good communication and trust in the process has led to charges being secured.”