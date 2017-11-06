The giant Canadian flag on the Barnes Wheaton auto dealership lot flies near Sheraton Guildford Vancouver Hotel, on 104th Avenue in Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey’s big Canadian flag destroyed again, meaning another big bill for auto dealership

This is a really bad time of year for the Guildford landmark

SURREY — The giant Canadian flag in Guildford isn’t gone for good, it’s just being replaced.

On Monday (Nov. 6), the 86-metre flag pole stood void of the massive maple leaf that usually flies high above the Barnes Wheaton auto lot.

The most recent 50-by-80-foot flag was destroyed during last week’s wind storm, said dealership president Greg Barnes.

“We took it down last week and we’re just waiting for the new one to come in,” he told the Now-Leader. “We’re hoping to have it back up on the weekend.”

This is a really bad time of year for the flag, Barnes said, because it’s frequently destroyed in heavy wind and wet weather.

“Once that flag gets a tail, it’s like pulling a loose thread on a sweater, it just totally unravels,” he added.

• READ MORE: Scrubbing Surrey’s huge flagpole: Acrophobics need not apply, from June 2015.

The flagpole was brought to the dealership site in 1987, a year after it stood as the world’s largest freestanding such pole at the Expo 86 fair in Vancouver.

When Barnes Wheaton took over the 104th Avenue business in 2012, ownership inherited the landmark flagpole, along with all the work and costs that come with it.

“It’s a big-budget item for us, and we’re doing our best to maintain it,” Barnes said. “It’s upwards of $40,000 a year to keep that thing flying. That’s six flags plus maintenance and all that stuff.”

When stormy weather is forecast, dealership management attempts to take down the flag, “because we know it’ll just get destroyed, and it’s almost five grand a copy to get new ones,” Barnes said.

“We get calls as soon as it’s gone or when it gets ripped,” he added, “and when it gets ripped, oh man, we want to get it off (the flagpole) as soon as possible because we get so many calls from people saying we’re not respecting the flag and all that stuff. But the first thing is, you have to wait until the wind dies down before we can even take it down (for safety reasons).”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Which Surrey town centre has the most jobs? No surprise here
Next story
VIDEO: Cloverdale’s distressed properties to be demolished

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Surrey named B.C.’s best city for real estate investment

Both housing prices and sales are up in B.C. compared to last year

Multi-family units on the rise in Surrey

By 2021, more than 40 per cent of Surrey’s housing stock is expected to consist of multi-family units

Surrey’s big Canadian flag destroyed again, meaning another big bill for auto dealership

This is a really bad time of year for the Guildford landmark

Which Surrey town centre has the most jobs? No surprise here

City Centre has more jobs than all of Surrey’s other town centres combined

VIDEO: Cloverdale’s distressed properties to be demolished

Seven abandoned properties on 177B Street and 57A Avenue are starting to be demolished

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following an incident at the Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women search to find truth behind missing teen’s disappearance

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

But GasBuddy’s Dan McTeague warns that prices will stay above 140 cents per litre

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

“All of a sudden, it got weird” Randy Caine says after being denied entry to Mexico

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

‘Fraser Valley Goes to War’ talk in Surrey features local historian

‘Canucks in Khaki’ book author at Cloverdale rec centre on Nov. 18

Most Read