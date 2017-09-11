Surrey woman charged in mugging of elderly Langley woman

The mugging took place in July and the 86-year-old victim has since passed away

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with one count of robbery in connection with the mugging of an 86-year-old Langley City woman.

That elderly victim has since passed away.

Tara Elizabeth Whitney, of Surrey, is charged with robbery and was in court on Sept. 8. Her next scheduled court appearance in Surrey Provincial Court is Oct. 2.

On the afternoon of July 14, an 86-year-old Langley City woman was robbed of her wallet as she walked on 56 Avenue near 201A Street. A female suspect took the elderly victim’s wallet, removed the cash then dropped the wallet when the victim struck her with her cane.

The robbery victim suffered a broken ankle and severe bruising in the incident.

An unknown male assisted the victim after the robbery but didn’t speak to investigators. Police would like to speak to this man to determine if he has any further details that might assist with the investigation.

The woman’s death prompted former MLA Carol Gran to speak out about Langley City’s social ills. Gran was neighbours with the victim and said the senior’s death moved her to speak out about what she says is a deterioration of the area, with people shooting up in the shrubs beside a playground and many break-ins to condo complexes.

SEE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

There has been a call on Langley City Crime Watch Facebook group to hold a protest at Langley City Hall, demanding safer streets.

According to court documents, Whitney is also accused of theft under $5,000 for an offence that took place Aug. 14 in Langley.

Whitney goes to trial Oct. 30 for charges of robbery and one count of aggravated assault for an incident that took place in Surrey in November 2016.