Surrey urged to ban retail animal sales

Animal advocate to ask Surrey to ban the ‘inhumane’ practice at council meeting tonight

SURREY — An advocacy group wants Surrey to ban the retail sale of animals within the city.

“The argument I think is really strong for Surrey,” said Kathy Powelson, executive director of Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, who will appear before Surrey Council Monday night with the request.

“Surrey has such a pet overpopulation problem. The city shelter is the busiest shelter in the province. I will present this information in my presentation tonight,” she said Monday morning. “From Jan. 1 to the end of June of this year, they received 1,255 in their shelter. That’s just a six month period.”

Powelson plans to ask Surrey council to enact a bylaw to ban all retail animal sales from pet stores.

“My hope is this will be an easy sell,” she told the Now-Leader ahead of her delegation. “There are actually no stores that sell puppies in Surrey. But it will stop some of the bigger chains from selling cats and rabbits. It will signal to Surrey residents that Surrey Council understands the animal welfare issues associated with this inhumane business practice.”

Powelson noted there’s a “massive cat problem in Surrey,” which has been identified by the Surrey Community Cat Coalition and the Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association. “They estimate that 2,000 cats a year are rescued from the streets. That’s not including the ones who are still roaming. And there’s also increasingly a feral rabbit issue in Surrey, particularly in the Fleetwood area.”

SEE ALSO: Feral rabbits in Fleetwood causing concern

Powelson has urged other Lower Mainland municipalities to ban the retail sale of animals.

First, she unsuccessfully asked Burnaby to enact a ban. Powelson said she did so after she heard complaints against Pet Habitat in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall.

Later, Pet Habitat’s lease was not renewed by Metrotown.

BC SPCA Lorie Chortyk confirmed the animal welfare organization received “numerous” complaints against Pet Habitat but said the store would remedy the issues after their visits.

Chortyk said the SPCA also wants to see such a ban enacted.

“We have a larger philosophical issue with it because we know good breeders don’t sell animals to pet stores,” Chortyk told the Now-Leader. “The reason we push so hard to try and ban the sale of animals in retails settings is because we know puppy mills and puppy brokers sell through these channels… so they’re often inbred, not given property veterinary care, often have serious health issues.”

While Burnaby didn’t enact a bylaw banning the retail sale of animals, Richmond and New Westminster have, after Powelson’s advocacy.

Vancouver has also enacted such a ban.

“Vancouver City Council was incredibly quick to respond,” Powelson said. “Council unanimously supported it.”

With more and more municipalities enacting similar bans, Powelson said she’s hopeful Surrey will follow suit.

“When we have a success like Vancouver, hopefully it makes it easier for Surrey and other communities to say yes. We’re seeing it as a trend across Canada and the U.S. Over 200 cities have implemented bans, 15 in Canada.

“The vast majority of people don’t want this,” she added. “So it’s a really easy political win.”

Powelson emphasized her efforts aren’t attacks on breeders, because “good breeders won’t sell to a pet store.”

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com