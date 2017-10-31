Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

SURREY — Six months after moving to Surrey, Laura Stepney said her “entire apartment suddenly turned purple.”
Purple, because of light emanating from a water fountain that ran 24 hours a day from a nearby Park Avenue development. It had just been turned on at the nearby condo as occupants began to fill the building, located at 13696 100th Ave.
Even 17 stories up in her Park Place tower in Whalley, Stepney said the light made it difficult to sleep.
After filing a bylaw complaint to the city, the light was turned off from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
“I thought, this is damaging my property value,” she said.
“It started off just being annoying, I can’t sleep at night… and turned into more of a concern about the city as a whole.”
After doing research, Stepney discovered the bright coloured light going into the sky is “terrible for the environment.”
She started a change.org petition, which has garnered close to 200 signatures. It explains the three main areas of light pollution are ramifications on human health, the animals in the sky, and the issue of losing the night sky.
“For human health, the biggest issue is it messes with circadian rhythms,” she explained.
Stepney is equally concerned about environmental affects.
|
|The Park Avenue fountain, at 13696 100th Ave. (Photo submitted)
“Lighting at night affects bird migration, because the light confuses the birds,” she said.
Stepney wants to see Surrey enact bylaws that deal with light pollution for all of these reasons.
“Surrey it’s developing very, very quickly. Surrey has this amazing opportunity that other cities didn’t have – to look at larger cities that have these issues and learn to do things differently…. Surrey could definitely lead the way and lead by example on this issue.”
Adding to Stepney’s concern is a planned Concord Pacific tower that would light up in sync with SkyTrain at King George Station.
In her State of the City Address, Mayor Linda Hepner said this project is one of several she intends to “fast track.”
Hepner said the tower will be 41 stories tall and that “the LED lighting will be carefully planned with the City and programmed to respect the environments of residents and neighbours.”
|
|A rendering of Concord Pacific’s interactive illuminated tower that will light up when SkyTrains arrive at King George Station. (Photo: Concord Pacific)
Stepney said if built, that light will come through her window everyday, and wonders how late the light would be allowed.
“I don’t want them not to build the project,” she explained. “I would like them to reconsider lighting and creating lighting more respectful of the environment and the people who live around it.”
Is light pollution on Surrey’s radar?
Councillor Mike Starchuk said it is.
“We’re about at the half way point of making the switch over from high pressure sodium (bulbs) to LED,” he said of lights the city is responsible for.
In early 2016, Surrey was one of the first cities in Canada to embark on a full conversion of street lighting to LED, to the tune of $11 million, thereafter expected to save $1 million in reduced power savings.
“So areas where you’d previously have yellow high sodium lights, you’ll have a crisper light pointing down at the street, instead of making a mess of everything above it. So for wildlife flying overtop, it’s less intrusive. So we’re already thinking along those lines.”
Starchuk isn’t sure it’s necessary to bring forth a bylaw “when we’re already looking at ways we can control the amont of life we’re giving off.”
When it comes to specific situations, like Stepney’s, he said they are typically dealt with as “a one-off kind of situation.”
“If it’s something where people can’t sleep at night because it’s encroaching and the lighting is coming inside, then I think it’d be an issue,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that everybody has the right to enjoy the property they reside in. Whether it’s noise, smell or visual, anything that affects the senses in a negative way, then we have to be able to remedy those issues. When it comes to noise, we created bylaws that it’s a nuisance when it reaches a certain point. Will it become one of those things that’s there? It would probably mimic that in some sort of way, that’s how our noise bylaw came to be.”
But overall, Starchuk said he shares Stepney’s concern.
“She has a valid point and a valid concern,” he said. “The bigger thing is the city does take a look at our lights and where they shine and how we protect the residents and how we protect the wildlife…. I think we’ve got a good handle on it.”
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
