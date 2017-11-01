Castle, a one-year-old Chihuahua, waits for the 2012 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights to begin in downtown Cloverdale with his family, the Waites. (Boaz Joseph / The Leader)

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will return to Cloverdale on Dec. 3

Cloverdale BIA says costs and organizational challenges increasing every year

Santa Claus will be coming to town again this year for the 12th-annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The parade will be bigger than ever, and that comes with challenges, said Cloverdale BIA executive director Paul Orazietti, who organizes the event in partnership with the BIAs in Fleetwood and Downtown Surrey.

“The parade is growing every year, and the [organizational] complications grow as well,” said Orazietti, citing growing operation costs such as the need for an increased police presence, traffic control and insurance as a fundraising hurdle.

Last year’s parade cost about $15,000, said Orazietti, and this year’s is expected to cost around $26,000.

The increased cost is simply a result of an increasing crowd size, according to Orazietti. The event is becoming larger than the rodeo parade, he said. For instance, this year the BIA is working with the City of Surrey to set up bleachers along 176A Street so that more are able to safely view the parade.

The parade also got a high-tech revamp this year, as the Cloverdale BIA launched a new website, www.santaparade.com, to promote the event.

The website highlights Cloverdale’s brief cameo in the 1997 Coca Cola lighted truck commercial, which used downtown Cloverdale as a stand-in for a small American town. It also includes entry forms for appearing in the parade itself, sponsorship packages, and event information, including a map of the parade route.

In an effort to crowdfund some of the costs for the parade, the Cloverdale BIA launched a GoFundMe campaign in June with the goal of raising $10,000 for the parade, but as of Monday (Oct. 30), the online fundraiser had raised just $115.

Luckily for Santa, development company Mosaic signed on as a presenting sponsor and donated $10,000 to the parade, so the show will go on. The majority of the funds to put on the event have now been secured, but Orazietti said that the BIA is still looking for support from local businesses and organizations to reach their final goal.

The next step will be confirming the parade’s guest list.

“We were waiting to see how many vehicles [will come]. We’ve run into some competition,” said Orazietti.

Orazietti said that some of the usual participants from the Island Equipment Owners Association are frustrated, as many of the big rigs were unable to attend the parade last year when the ferries that were scheduled to take them from Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland were cancelled due to poor weather.

“They have a new event in Sydney, so they’re kind of going, it’s easier on us [to go to Sydney].

“So that’s the part that may affect us. But the people who have come [every year] have been pretty consistent so we’re banking on [their participation],” said Orazietti.

There are some new, local players that have expressed interest in the parade but are still “on the fence about it,” said Orazietti.

The parade will start at 5 p.m., and will follow a new route. It will kick off from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds and move straight down 176A Street, turn east along 58th Avenue, south down 177B Street, west along 57th Avenue, and then north along 176 Street before turning down 58th Avenue towards Highway 15.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A crowd of hundreds waits for the 2012 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights to begin in downtown Cloverdale on Sunday evening. (Boaz Joseph / The Leader)

Previous story
B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Just Posted

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will return to Cloverdale on Dec. 3

Cloverdale BIA says costs and organizational challenges increasing every year

VIDEO: Langley area video director builds on child’s play

Stephano Barberis is the most recognized music video director in Canada.

UPDATE: Crash in Cloverdale causing Highway 10 delays has been cleared

It happened near 180th Street in Surrey Wednesday afternoon

Surrey teen forgoes the candy, spends Halloween collecting for food bank

Emma Wright collected items for her local food bank instead of trick-or-treating

Boxing class for Parkinson’s in Surrey packs a punch

‘When you walk in here, you leave your disability at the door,’ says founder Frankie La Sasso

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

Fake shipping workers target Chinese community in Metro Vancouver

Fraudster says a package containing personal documents has been intercepted by Chinese authorities

Police watchdog investigates after driver collides with police car

A man was taken to hospital after the incident near Burnaby’s Metrotown mall

Vancouver police issue warning after sexual assault in Yaletown

Investigators are looking to speak to a witness who may not have realized an attack took place

Surrey RCMP not confirming or denying investigation in sex assault allegation

Media reported allegation girl, 13, was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool on Friday afternoon.

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Most Read