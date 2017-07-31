Surrey residents urged to donate blood ahead of B.C. Day long weekend

‘Give before you go,’ says Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services clinic services manager Pat Hansen shows Deb Rogers and her son Aiden during the official opening of the new blood clinic in Guildford. (File photo)

SURREY — Canadian Blood Services is hoping more than 150 people in Surrey will book an appointment to make a lifesaving donation before and after the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend.

They’re singing the mantra, “Give before you go.”

“Donations often decrease around long weekends and changes in routines throughout the summer months for travel, vacations, and family activities also make it harder for people to find time to donate,” notes a Canadian Blood Services release.

“Given its short shelf life, the need for blood is constant. For example, cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood transfusions every day.”

Giving blood is easy, the organization adds.

Canadian Blood Services hopes 60 people will sign up for an upcoming clinic on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KPU Surrey (12666 72nd Ave.).

Others can sign up to donate at the Surrey Blood Donor Clinic (15285 101 Ave.)

To book an appointment and for more information, download the GiveBlood app or visit blood.ca.