Surrey RCMP will have extra Mounties on duty for Halloween

Surrey RCMP will have extra resources on patrol this Halloween dealing with any public safety concerns and ensuring the streets are kept safe for young trick-or-treaters.

”We receive a large increase in calls for service on Halloween, including a disproportionate number of calls related to fireworks and firecrackers,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann.

“Please do your part and keep 911 reserved for emergency situations only.”

Fire Services, RCMP and Bylaw offer these safety tips:

Fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged within the City of Surrey. This has been in effect since 2005 and the only exception is with a Fire Department permit and a Federal Fireworks Supervisor Certificate.

For fireworks or fire crackers complaints, please do not call 911 unless it is an emergency, and instead direct your calls to City of Surrey Bylaws at 604.591.4370.

“We continue to see a downward trend in our fireworks-related responses, with an average of seven responses per year over the last three years. It is due, in large part, to these requirements that the safety of our citizens has improved as it relates to fireworks” said Jason Cairney, Assistant Chief with Surrey Fire Service.

See also: ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Halloween

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre wants to remind residents pets are safer inside with the family, where they can be secure from the frightening sights and sounds of fireworks or people in costumes.

While it can be a fun exciting time for people we need to remember our four legged family members don’t perceive things the same way we do and extra care should be taken with them.

“A terrified dog can escape even a fenced yard and will feel safer with you in the house,” said Bylaw Services Manager Kim Marosevich. “By having your pet in a quiet safe spot in the house during trick or treating it will reduce the chance of incidents or escape.”

Here are more tips for a fun and safe Halloween:

  • Trick or treat in groups or with an adult and ensure children have emergency contact information on them.
  • Plan a route that includes well-lit streets, sidewalks and crosswalks.
  • Leave any fake weaponry at home.
  • Costumes should be made with reflective material and be made of flame-resistant material and include glow sticks or reflectors.
  • Avoid face masks that could obstruct your vision; make up or face paint is a safer choice.
  • Use LED lights instead of candles in your jack-o-lanterns.
  • Decorations should be kept away from heat sources.
  • Don’t overload electrical cords and power-bars.
  • Bring your treats home and inspect them before eating them. Many children suffer from allergies.
  • All spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items should be thrown out.

