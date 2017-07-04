Surrey RCMP trying to ID fraud suspect

The victim noticed a cheque for more than $7,000 had been cashed against his account

Surrey Mounties need help to identify a suspect in a cheque cashing fraud.

The victim contacted his bank and the RCMP on April 19 after noticing an “unusually large” cheque was had been cashed against his account for more than $7,000, Corporal Scotty Schumann said.

Schumann said the victim left his cheque book unattended at a retail store for a few minutes. Investigators obtained surveillance photos of the cheque being cashed.

“Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity they see,” Schumann noted. “Identity theft and fraud accounts for tremendous financial losses to consumers and businesses. Make sure you bank and personal documents are always secure and are never left unattended.”

Police ask anyone who can identify the man in the accompanying photo to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, citing file number 2017-510201.

For information on how to protect yourself from fraud and scams, see the Surrey RCMP website.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com