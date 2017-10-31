Surrey RCMP stats say criminal code offences are down 12 per cent

That’s comparing the first three quarters of this year to the same period last year

The latest Surrey RCMP crime statistics, released today, indicate a 12 per cent drop in criminal code offences in the first three quarters of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

That’s 32,186 crimes, year to date, compared to 36,567 over the same period in 2016. Violent crime in Surrey has dropped by 11 per cent, by the same measure.

That’s according to the Surrey RCMP’s third-quarter crime statistics report for 2017, released today.

SEE ALSO: Surrey RCMP’s most recent stats reflect seven per cent drop in violent crime

SEE ALSO: Surrey RCMP stats for first quarter 2017 indicate 24 per cent drop in violent crime

They indicate 4,279 violent crimes were recorded in the first three quarters of this year, compared to 4,801 in last year’s first three quarters.

Moreover, over that same period there have been 10 homicides this year compared to eight in 2016 (a 25 per cent increase), 11 attempted murders compared to 18, (a 39 per cent drop), 246 robberies so far in 2017 compared to 322 in the same period last year (a 24 per cent drop), 302 sex crimes to 222 (an increase of 36 per cent), and 2,238 assaults to 2,384 (for a decrease of six per cent).

Property crimes in the city also dropped, by nine per cent, in the first three quarters of 2017 compared with the first three quarters of 2016.

That’s 22,130 total property related crimes so far in 2017 compared to 24,356 in the first three quarters of last year.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

Just Posted

Collision at South Surrey crosswalk

Traffic disrupted Tuesday morning

Many Surrey break ins could have been prevented, police say

While statistics show a drop in break-and-enters, Surrey RCMP say many can still be avoided

Surrey RCMP stats say criminal code offences are down 12 per cent

That’s comparing the first three quarters of this year to the same period last year

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Goh time for Surrey dancers in big ‘Nutcracker’ show in Vancouver

Royal City Youth Ballet Company also prepping its production for Surrey Arts Centre in December

VIDEO: A legacy of lifesaving: 135A Street’s ‘guardian angel’ dies

Doug Nickerson was honoured by the city for his lifesaving efforts, just days before his death

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Surrey residents to get say on raising of minimum wage

The provincial Fair Wages Commission is looking for input

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Most Read