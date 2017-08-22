Surrey RCMP seize ‘significant’ amount of drugs and guns

This comes a week after Vancouver police seize millions in fentanyl, heroin and other drugs

Surrey RCMP are holding a press conference this afternoon to display what they describe as a “significant quantity of drugs and some firearms recently seized after several search warrants were executed.”

Last week, the Vancouver Police Department revealed a five-month investigation had led to police discovering illegal weapons and millions in drugs, and arresting four young men.

The investigation, known as Project Tariff, stemmed from an incident of gunfire in March during a police operation on a southeast Vancouver home.

It targeted a crime group police believe is involved in drug-trafficking and crime throughout Metro Vancouver, VPD Supt. Mike Porteous told a news conference on Wednesday.

Search warrants for the drugs seized were executed in Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver.

Police seized what amounted to millions of dollars in fentanyl, carfentanil, methylfentanyl and heroin. The weapons found included a semi-automatic assault rife, three semi-automatic rifles and a sawed-off shotgun, which is illegal.