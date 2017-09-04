Surrey RCMP seek missing 13-year-old girl

Hailey McClelland was last seen on August 12, near River Road in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Hailey McClelland was last seen on Saturday, August 12, near the 11500 block of River Road in Surrey.

Hailey is described as a 5’4” Caucasian female, 145 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has been known to dye her hair in the past.

It is out of character for Hailey to be out of touch for this long and McLelland’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.