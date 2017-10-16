Surrey RCMP search for Ehren Adebahr, missing since Saturday

Adebahr was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Ehren Adebahr, 35, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the 18800-block of 69 Avenue.

He has not been heard from since and his family is concerned for his well being.

Adebahr is described as a 5’6” Caucasian man with a slim build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white checkered shirt and grey shoes.

He may be driving a black Dodge truck, BC license plate HG9839.

Anyone with more information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



