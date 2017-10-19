Surrey RCMP release photos of alleged suspect in Clayton assaults

Two girls, 11 and 15, were sexually assualted one week apart

RCMP released this image in connection with two sexual assaults in Clayton on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. (Contributed photo)

The Surrey RCMP is asking for assistance in identifying an alleged suspect in a two sexual assaults in Clayton Heights.

On Oct. 10 a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl “on the buttocks” around 5:40 p.m. in the 18800-block of 65th Avenue. After that incident, police say the 11-year-old turned around to face the man, who then apologized and ran away.

On Oct. 17, a man allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl from behind and groped her at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 18800 block of 69th Avenue near Clayton Heights Secondary school.

In both instances, the victims were able to provide descriptions of their assailants. Surrey RCMP officers were also able to locate other witnesses and surveillance video of the alleged suspect.

The updated description of the suspect says that he is a Caucasian man between 30- and 40-years-old. He is between 5’10” and six feet tall, and between 170 to 180 pounds. He has brown hair, thick eyebrows, full lips, long ears and lobes, facial hair and is possibly wearing glasses.

Investigators have released stills from surveillance cameras at the Oct. 10 incident, and three composite sketches created by a Surrey RCMP forensic artist.

“If you recognize any of the persons depicted in the stills or sketches, investigators want to hear from you right away,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said. “Our highly trained officers are working hard to solve these crimes.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.