Surrey RCMP not confirming or denying investigation in sex assault allegation

The Surrey RCMP is not confirming nor denying it is investigating an allegation that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool on Friday afternoon.

CKNW reported that a father alleged his developmentally delayed daughter was sexually assaulted in the women’s washroom.

“We don’t normally confirm or deny investigations unless there is an investigational or public safety need,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “This is to protect the integrity of an investigation and people who are subject of an investigation where no charges are laid. We would like to reiterate that our investigators are open to speaking with people directly involved in an investigation and receive any feedback they may have.”



