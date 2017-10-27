Surrey RCMP looking for pit bull puppy after alleged robbery, assault

Tank the pit bull puppy. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find an allegedly stolen pit bull.

Police say a pit bull named Tank was posted for sale online and allegedly stolen afterward.

On Sept. 28th at 3 p.m., Surrey RCMP was contacted after an eight-week-old pit bull named had been stolen from its owner.

Police say the owner, who had advertised the puppy for sale online, was contacted by a potential buyer and a meeting was arranged at Fleetwood Park near 80th Avenue and 160th Street.

At the meeting, police say two men met the victim and one allegedly grabbed the puppy and ran off.

The second man grabbed the victim’s cell phone and allegedly punched her in the face, according to police.

The pair was seen leaving in a car that was possibly a brown Toyota Tercel.

Police are seeking the identity of the suspects and location of the puppy.

The suspects are described as both being South Asian males in their 20s.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “Crooks” and a picture of Monopoly’s “Rich Uncle Pennybags” on it.

The second man was wearing a blue sweatshirt and pullover red hoody.

Tank is described as a black pit bull with white accents on his chest, feet, and chin. He has a very distinctive small white line that runs over his nose.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this style of robbery utilizing online classifieds,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “Police recommend being extremely careful when buying or selling merchandise online and meeting up with unknown persons. To reduce your likelihood of becoming a victim to a personal robbery have a friend go with you and meet in a very public place.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

