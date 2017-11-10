Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen

Hailey McLelland, 14, last seen Oct. 13

Surrey Mounties need help to locate a 14-year-old girl named Hailey McLelland, last seen Oct. 13.

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. She was last seen when she was dropped off for school in South Surrey.

“It is not unusual for Hailey to be away from home for two to three weeks at a time,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “With the weather turning colder family is concerned for Hailey’s well-being.”

She is white, 108 pounds and has blue eyes and pink hair.

“It is out of character,” Schumann said, for the girl “to be out of touch this long.”

McLelland is known to frequent Whalley, Guildford and Fleetwood, he said.


Most Read