Surrey RCMP looking for missing South Asian man who walks with a cane

Police say Gian Pabla went missing on Aug. 14 in Newton

Surrey RCMP are looking for Gian Pabla, who was last seen wearing a maroon top and black jeans. (Photo submitted)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a “high risk” man who walks with a cane.

Police say Gian Pabla was last seen at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 near 128th Street and 80th Avenue.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say it is out of character for Pabla to be out of touch for this long.

Pabla is described as 54 years old, South Asian, 160 cm tall, 70 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon top and black jeans.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-114235.