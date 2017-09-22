Surrey RCMP looking for help to ID sex assault suspect

Surrey Mounties have released composite drawings in hope someone might recognize a suspect in a sexual assault on Sept. 13 in Hi-Knoll Park.

It happened near 196th Street and Colebrook Road, near the Surrey/Langley border, not in Buckley Park as previously reported by the Surrey RCMP.

“Thankfully the woman was not physically injured in the attack,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens, five-foot-eight, skinny and with chin-length shaggy dark brown hair. He was also seen wearing a dark hoodie.

Schumann said police are looking into two incidents that might be associated involving a “suspicious person” around the same time and place.

“With assistance from an RCMP forensic artists, compostite drawings have been produced,” he said. “Our investigators are working diligently on this file but need help from the public. If you recognize the persons depicted in the composite drawings, or if they resemble someone you know, investigators want to hear from you right away.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



