Surrey RCMP looking for domestic violence suspect

Police say a woman was held at knifepoint, pushed in the face and threatened with more violence

Police supplied this photo of a man who has been charged in connection to a domestic violence incident. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

SURREY — Police are looking for a man who is wanted after an alleged domestic assault in Newton on June 8.

Police say a woman was held at knifepoint, pushed in the face and threatened with more violence in the 7500-block of 149A Street.

The suspect, Linton McLeish, fled the scene, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for McLeish’s arrest and he faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

McLeish is described as 38 years old, black, five feet nine inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

“Domestic violence is rarely a single incident,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “There is always a high likelihood that the violence will become more frequent and more severe over time. It’s important that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. McLeish that they contact police right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.