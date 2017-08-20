Surrey RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Newton

Surrey RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Newton Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 6900 block of 127a Street just before 5:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive person in a laneway. The individual succumbed to their injuries and RCMP are treating the death as suspicious. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called. The area has been cordoned off by police and will remain so for a significant amount of time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.