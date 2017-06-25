UPDATE: Two men injured in Surrey shooting ‘associated to drug trade,’ police say

Two men are in hospital after a shooting in Fleetwood Sunday afternoon

Note: Police have confirmed that both victims in this incident were known to police. One was a 24-year-old Vancouver man, the other, a 23-year-old man from Surrey. Corporal Scotty Schumann said “have been or are associated to the drug trade, which leads us to believe this is targeted.”

FLEETWOOD — Surrey RCMP are investigating a Sunday daytime shooting at the corner of 86 Avenue and Prestige Place.

According to police, they were called to the Fleetwood neighbourhood at 3 p.m. with reports of shots fired. When RCMP arrived on scene, they found evidence of multiple rounds shot from a firearm.

.@SurreyRCMP with forensics unit at corner of 86 Ave & Prestige Place. Details to come pic.twitter.com/tHemdCdWCN — Kat (@katslepian) June 26, 2017

Surrey RCMP said they will be questioning two men who showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries. Police believe that a car on fire in Cloverdale this afternoon was one of two involved in the shooting.

Several police cruisers and a forensics unit vehicle were still present at the scene just before 9 p.m. They have a drone circling above the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.