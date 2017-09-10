VIDEO: Surrey RCMP hunt for suspect after hit-and-run

One person was taken to hospital

A Ford Mustang crashed into an Ontario vehicle, pictured, on Sunday morning in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Whalley Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Duane Honeyman, Surrey RCMP responded to car accident at the corner of 108 Avenue and 141 Street at 9:15 a.m.

“The driver of one vehicle [a Ford Mustang] fled on foot,” said Honeyman. A K-9 unit search didn’t turn up a suspect but police do have “some other avenues for a possible suspect that are being looked into.”

An Ontario car, with a completely smashed in front, remained on the road as of late Sunday morning. The Ford Mustang, with comparatively minor damage, spun into an empty lot.

The two occupants of the Ontario vehicle were assessed by paramedics, Honeyman said, and footage from the scene shows at least one male being taken away by ambulance.

A cause has yet to be determined.

