Police received report of an ‘unfounded anonymous weapon call’

Police on scene along 96th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Katya Slepian)

A police incident led to the closure of 96th Avenue from about 152nd to 156th Streets Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader an “unfounded anonymous weapon call” was reported and that there is no danger to the public.

By 3:30 p.m., the road had been re-opened.

The SWAT team was on scene.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter