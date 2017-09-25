Surrey RCMP ask for help IDing assault suspect

Police say a man opened a woman’s car door and began ‘striking her in the face’

Police hope the public can help identify a suspect in an assault case.

Surrey RCMP say a man approached a 58-year-old Surrey woman in her vehicle while she was stopped at an intersection on Sept. 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the man opened the woman’s car door and began “striking her in the face.”

The suspect fled the scene after several drivers became alerted to the assault, police say.

Surrey RCMP say the woman suffered minor facial injuries, and was distraught after the incident.

While police searched for the man, they did not find him.

Police describe the suspect as dark skinned with a heavy build. He was wearing a red hat and a grey hoodie with lime green sleeves at the time.

Surrey RCMP continue to investigate and ask the public to come forward with any information to help identify and locate the suspect, who police don’t believe knew the victim.

“If you saw this incident, or saw anyone acting suspicious near this intersection around the time of the assault, please call us with the details,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

The Surrey RCMP reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If someone approaches your vehicle when you are stopped, lock your doors and call police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.