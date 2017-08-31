Surrey police look for diamond ring’s rightful owner

A Good Samaritan turned in the white gold diamond ring on May 31 and nobody has claimed it yet.

SURREY — Police are looking to return a diamond ring to its owner.

Surrey RCMP say a Good Samaritan turned in the white gold diamond ring on May 31. It was found near a busy shopping centre in the area of 160th Street and 24th Avenue in South Surrey.

Polcie say to date, no one has claimed the ring.

If you are the rightful owner, police ask that you provide proof of ownership when you pick it up from the detachment.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, ask for Cst. Dolan and quote file # 2017-72939. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

