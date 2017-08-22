Surrey on track to fill hundreds of teaching jobs by September

School district had 325 teaching and support jobs to fill

With September just weeks away, the Surrey School District said staff aren’t having trouble filling dozens of news teaching positions.

A Supreme Court of Canada ruling last year led to the province agreeing to fund 2,600 more teachers around B.C.

The commitment, which will cost the province $330 million, came after a 15-year legal battle with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation.

The Surrey School District just filled 90 postings last week, said spokesperson Doug Strachan.

“Our focus is on backfilling to ensure we have enough teachers on the teacher-on-call list,” said Strachan. “A lot of the hirings come from that list. The list is typically 200 long.”

The district had 325 positions to fill for the 2017/18 school year.

Of those, 138 were in-classroom jobs created by the court ruling. Another 30 are in-classroom spots because of 800-1,000 new students enrolling.

The remaining 157 jobs are support, or non-enrolling, teachers, Strachan said.

He could not provide a breakdown as to how many of those were hired out of the court decision, citing the ongoing dispute resolution process between the government and the teachers’ union.

