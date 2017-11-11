Surrey Mountie Adrian Oliver was killed in 2012. (File photo)

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

SURREY — A memorial run that pays tribute to a Surrey Mountie has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House, described as a “home away from home and a place for recovery for emergency services personnel, Canadian Forces members, veterans and their families.”

Surrey RCMP Constable Adrian Oliver died five years ago – on Nov. 13, 2012 – when his patrol car collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey. He was 28.

• READ MORE: Sea of red serge for fallen Surrey RCMP officer, from 2012.

Every year since 2013, the Adrian Oliver Memorial Run has taken place in a fundraiser for the facility that welcomed members of the officer’s family in the wake of the crash.

This year’s event, the fifth annual, will again take place at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby, on Sunday morning (Nov. 12).

“It has been extremely important to find a way to turn Adrian’s tragic death into a legacy that supports others,” said A/Commr Joe Oliver, Adrian’s dad, in a statement.

“To date, Adrian’s memorial run has raised over $110,000 for Honour House, and the growing support every year is inspiring.”

Since it opened in New Westminster in 2010, Honour House has provided more than 6,000 nights of free accommodations, according to a RCMP press release.

Operators of the facility recently secured a ranch near Kamloops as a place of refuge for military personnel, veterans and first responders struggling with operational stress injuries.

To register for the 2017 Adrian Oliver Memorial run (5k or 10 k) or participate in the online auction, visit adrianoliverrun.com. This year’s event will include commemorative T-shirt sales, a silent auction and 50/50 draw. The run starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

• READ MORE: Surrey truck driver sued in 2012 death of Mountie, from 2014.

Previous story
Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

Update: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

VIDEO: Hundreds gather at Cloverdale Cenotaph for Surrey Remembers ceremony

Veteran’s square fills with community members for annual Remembrance Day service

Cloverdale veteran shares the ‘truth’ behind Dieppe

Reg Wise comes forward to share his story, 75 years later

VIDEO: Poppy sparks trip down memory lane for Fort Langley woman

In Remembrance: Lunch in the French countryside brings wartime sacrifices home for a local couple.

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

High-risk sex offender missing for 2 weeks arrested by Vancouver police

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Christoper Schafer, 40, on Oct. 26

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Most Read