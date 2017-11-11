Surrey Mountie killed in 2012 memorialized in annual fundraising run Sunday

To date, the event has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House in New Westminster

SURREY — A memorial run that pays tribute to a Surrey Mountie has raised more than $110,000 for Honour House, described as a “home away from home and a place for recovery for emergency services personnel, Canadian Forces members, veterans and their families.”

Surrey RCMP Constable Adrian Oliver died five years ago – on Nov. 13, 2012 – when his patrol car collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey. He was 28.

Every year since 2013, the Adrian Oliver Memorial Run has taken place in a fundraiser for the facility that welcomed members of the officer’s family in the wake of the crash.

This year’s event, the fifth annual, will again take place at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby, on Sunday morning (Nov. 12).

“It has been extremely important to find a way to turn Adrian’s tragic death into a legacy that supports others,” said A/Commr Joe Oliver, Adrian’s dad, in a statement.

“To date, Adrian’s memorial run has raised over $110,000 for Honour House, and the growing support every year is inspiring.”

Since it opened in New Westminster in 2010, Honour House has provided more than 6,000 nights of free accommodations, according to a RCMP press release.

Operators of the facility recently secured a ranch near Kamloops as a place of refuge for military personnel, veterans and first responders struggling with operational stress injuries.

To register for the 2017 Adrian Oliver Memorial run (5k or 10 k) or participate in the online auction, visit adrianoliverrun.com. This year’s event will include commemorative T-shirt sales, a silent auction and 50/50 draw. The run starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.