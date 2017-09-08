(Black Press file photo)

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she will seek re-election

Hepner didn’t say who in her team would be running

SURREY — Mayor Linda Hepner says she will be seeking re-election in Surrey’s next civic election.

But she wouldn’t say the same about her team when asked who would be running with her.

“I haven’t pushed the team for those decisions yet but I suspect I will have to over the next few months because we’ll need to be up and ready as we head into 2018,” she said.

“It’s earlier this time,” Hepner added. “It’s usually the end of the year, this year it’s in October.”

Before the next election Hepner said there’s “a lot I would like to get done and a lot I’d like the federal and provincial get in achieving.”

The next civic election is on Oct. 20, 2018.

