Surrey Mayor ‘completely supports’ pet store ban

SURREY — Mayor Linda Hepner says she’s “completely supportive” of banning the sale of dogs, kittens and rabbits in pet stores.

After an animal advocate urged city council to enact a bylaw banning such sales, Hepner said will look into the options.

“We will take that information back and we will have a report prepared,” she said.

Kathy Powelson, executive director of Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, appeared before Surrey Council Monday night with the request.

In her presentation, she urged Surrey council to enact a bylaw to prohibit retail animal sales from pet stores, specifically dogs, cats and rabbits.

Powelson said she’s “cautiously optimistic” the ban will be recommended and approved in Surrey.

”It will signal to Surrey residents that Surrey Council understands the animal welfare issues associated with this inhumane business practice,” she added.

Powelson emphasized her efforts aren’t attacks on breeders, because “good breeders won’t sell to a pet store.”

“There was a point a time where people would buy tigers in pet stores and when we hear that, we think, ‘What?’” she added. “I believe 20, 30 years from now we’ll be saying, ‘You used to buy dogs in pet stores, oh my god?’ Times are changing and we can’t deny what we know about puppy mills, animal breeding mills period.”

