A stabbing in Surrey sent one man to hospital with serious injuries. (Curtis Krekau)

Surrey man stabbed multiple times during suspected home invasion

The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night

Surrey fell victim to another stabbing incident on Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Surrey crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 15200 block of 86th Avenue in Fleetwood.

When Surrey RCMP arrived, they found a man in the home suffering from multiple stab wounds, including possibly one to the lung.

Pepper spray had also been deployed inside the home, in what appeared to be some sort of home invasion or robbery.

The victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

The Surrey RCMP general investigations unit is currently investigating.

More to come.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.
Next story
Funeral procession for Const. John Davidson starts at 11:30 a.m.

Just Posted

Surrey man stabbed multiple times during suspected home invasion

The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night

Surrey’s Sourdif makes Giant debut

Vancouver Giants coach among those impressed by Surrey teen

VIDEO: emergency landing near Langley airport

Plane lost power during take-off

Stabbing at North Delta Walmart

Suspect arrested, victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Alexandra Neighbourhood House connecting youth with employers

Society reports an increase number of unemployed youth in South Surrey/White Rock

Stabbing at North Delta Walmart

Suspect arrested, victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Giants ground Rockets in WHL action

Vancouver builds early lead, never looks back in 6-1 win at Langley Events Centre

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly to B.C. battleground

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast, eyes small towns

Crash shuts down Highway 91 in Richmond for hours

The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

Most Read