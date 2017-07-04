Man drowns in Shuswap Lake over long weekend. Image credit: Observer file photo

Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake

Swimmer goes missing on long weekend, body recovered.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that a man drowned in Shuswap Lake on the long weekend.

Police were called to a local campground on Sunday, July 2 where a 37-year-old resident of Surrey who was vacationing in the area had gone missing in the lake while swimming within a designated swimming area.

A Salmon Arm Search and Rescue team was called in to conduct a shore search as the RCMP maintained a presence at the location overnight.

On Monday, July 3, the RCMP Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team responded early in the morning and

recovered the man’s body from Shuswap Lake.

