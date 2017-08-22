Surrey man charged in North Delta after fleeing cops

In what a Delta Police Department press release called a “collaborative effort” between officers and citizens, a Surrey man is now facing charges of dangerous vehicle operation and fleeing the police, among others..

At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, a Delta police officer notice a Honda Civic travelling at a high speed westbound on Nordel Way. The police officer did not pursue the vehicle, but broadcast its description to other patrol officers.

Minutes later, citizens called in to the DPD to report a high-speed vehicle in the 9000-blk of Collings Way. Another citizen called to report that the car had struck a parked vehicle in the same area.

When police responded to the scene at Collings Way, they found male occupant of the vehicle had fled on foot. The vehicle had a punched ignition, indicating it was stolen.

In an attempt to catch the driver, Delta police set up a containment zone and sent out a K-9 unit, which lost the scent near the railway tracks.

Later, an officer conducting patrols near Nordel Court found a man matching the description of the Honda driver and took him into custody without incident.

The 22-year-old man is now facing charges of flight from police, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.