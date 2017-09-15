Surrey man charged after spate of eight bank heists throughout Lower Mainland

Jared McClure, 34, has been charged in a series of robberies in Surrey, Coquitlam, and Vancouver

SURREY — A ‘prolific’ bank robber from Surrey has been captured and charged after a recent spate of eight bank heists throughout the Lower Mainland.

Surrey RCMP say Jared McClure, 34, of Surrey has been charged in a series of bank robberies that happened between July 31 and Aug. 21 in Surrey, Coquitlam, and Vancouver.

McClure was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Aug. 30 by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT). He was subsequently arrested by Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit for the bank heists.

McClure is charged with one count of Theft of Motor Vehicle and six counts of Robbery.

Police say officers from multiple Lower Mainland cities are working together to determine if the suspect may be responsible for more robberies in the region.

“This is a great example of collaboration amongst police departments to identify and arrest a prolific offender targeting financial institutions across the Lower Mainland,” says Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Dale Carr. “The frequency of this individual’s crimes and the risk he posed to public safety cannot be overlooked. These type of offenders are often involved in other crimes in the community and have little regard for others’ safety.”

RCMP say there have been 13 bank robberies in Surrey this year and 10 of these have resulted in charges being laid.



