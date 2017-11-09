A photo promoting one of Surrey’s ‘Culture Days’ events in 2017. The Sumi Ink Club invited people to paint on a shared surface at Central City Shopping Centre this year. (Photo: culturedays.ca)

Surrey makes the Top 10 for Culture Days across Canada

2017 Culture Days events ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Surrey had landed a spot on the top ten list for Culture Days events held across the country.

While Surrey didn’t land a spot in the “overall” top 10 ranking, the city tied for seventh place with Ontario cities Ottawa and Hamilton in the 500,000+ population category.

homelessphoto

Each year, Culture Days releases the Top Ten Cities and Towns according to the number of activities published on the Culture Days website for the previous edition of the annual weekend event.

Surrey had events all around town, including children’s art classes, meditation classes, and more.

“Thousands of passionate individuals, organizations, municipalities and partners come together to bring Culture Days alive on their block, in their neighbourhood and throughout their communities in hundreds of cities and towns of all sizes across Canada,” states culturedays.ca.

This year, the events ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

See more at culturedays.ca.

Help make your community come alive and start planning for the 9th Annual Culture Days weekend on September 28, 29 & 30, 2018.

Previous story
Massive quantity of drugs seized in the Okanagan
Next story
Parkland in Surrey grows in 2016, but so does number of trees cut down

Just Posted

Parkland in Surrey grows in 2016, but so does number of trees cut down

Overall parkland grew by eight hectares, while almost 10,000 trees cut down

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

Surrey makes the Top 10 for Culture Days across Canada

2017 Culture Days events ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

House of Commons heckling an issue for new MPs, report says

Half of Canada’s members of parliament see heckling as an issue, and two thirds of them heckle

VIDEO: Taking care of Charlie’s Tree

A Langley man has devoted 10 years to looking after war memorial

VIDEO: Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Last year, the drive collected 402 bags of warm winter clothing and blankets for Surrey’s vulnerable

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 9

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Massive quantity of drugs seized in the Okanagan

Residents of Vernon, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland were busted after drugs found in Vernon, Kelowna and Lake Country

B.C. trader fined $400,000, banned from capital markets

Man who faked takeover of a mining company also ordered to pay back money he earned selling shares

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Most Read