Surrey makes the Top 10 for Culture Days across Canada

A photo promoting one of Surrey’s ‘Culture Days’ events in 2017. The Sumi Ink Club invited people to paint on a shared surface at Central City Shopping Centre this year. (Photo: culturedays.ca)

Surrey had landed a spot on the top ten list for Culture Days events held across the country.

While Surrey didn’t land a spot in the “overall” top 10 ranking, the city tied for seventh place with Ontario cities Ottawa and Hamilton in the 500,000+ population category.

Each year, Culture Days releases the Top Ten Cities and Towns according to the number of activities published on the Culture Days website for the previous edition of the annual weekend event.

Surrey had events all around town, including children’s art classes, meditation classes, and more.

“Thousands of passionate individuals, organizations, municipalities and partners come together to bring Culture Days alive on their block, in their neighbourhood and throughout their communities in hundreds of cities and towns of all sizes across Canada,” states culturedays.ca.

This year, the events ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Help make your community come alive and start planning for the 9th Annual Culture Days weekend on September 28, 29 & 30, 2018.