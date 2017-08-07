Surrey house fire leaves nine homeless

A fire has destroyed a fourplex at 10282 and 10284 128 Street, near 103 Avenue, leaving nine people without a home and sending one person to the hospital.

Surrey Fire responded to the fire at around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning and according to Acting Assistant Fire Chief Rob Aldcorn, “the flames were visible from a distance.”

One person was rescued from the blaze and sent to hospital. Aldcorn said the injured woman was expected to be released from hospital later Monday afternoon.

It was a second alarm fire and there were 23 firefighters on scene. Crews contained the fire to the original structure and extinguished the blaze, but the home was destroyed.

Investigators are still on scene determining the cause of the blaze. Part of that investigation is to look into whether the building’s smoke alarms were in operation.